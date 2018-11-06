Businesses Look for Strategies to Recruit & Retain Talent

Hawai‘i’s business environment has long been known as one of the toughest in the U.S. due to its high tax and labor costs. In fact, labor costs, which can be made up of wages, benefits, insurance, taxes, admin, and more, can account for up to 70% of total business expenses. For many, this means resources that should be spent on improving the bottom line are instead often tied up in administrative HR tasks. However, the good news is that forward thinking companies are turning to outsourcing as a strategy to keep up with the details of HR so they can stay focused on revenue generating activities instead.

“Running a business in Hawai‘i comes with a powerful opportunity to lead, inspire and positively affect Hawai‘i’s economy and workforce, yet employers are often unprepared for being in the ‘business of people’ too,” said Ben Godsey, president and CEO, ProService Hawai‘i. “Partnering with an HR organization, oftentimes in the form of a Professional Employment Organization (PEO), can eliminate many of the increasingly complex HR tasks that come with managing a business.”

In the Hawai‘i market, specifically, HR needs encompass more than high labor costs, including frequently changing regulations and labor shortages. In addition, managing today’s multi-generational workforce has become much more complex in recent years as digitization and shifting business models create new expectations among workers. This can result in an employee lifecycle that is difficult to navigate and add to the complexity of HR tasks ranging from attracting and hiring new employees, to reducing turnover and managing people day-to-day.

To help local employers get ahead, ProService Hawai‘i, the largest and most experienced provider of HR solutions in Hawai‘i, announced its inaugural Breakfast Series: HR Outsourcing 101, a new event series focused on outlining how businesses can succeed by partnering with a PEO. Each event within the series will discuss what HR outsourcing is, how it works, and what benefits it can bring to local businesses.

“We created the Breakfast Series to demonstrate how employers in Hawai‘i can feel confident that their HR processes are being handled correctly and efficiently, without distracting them from their core business,” continued Godsey.

For nearly 25 years, ProService has worked side-by-side with business owners in Hawai‘i, helping them to take better care of their employees. From onboarding to payroll, benefits administration to training and development, ProService guides clients through the complex employment processes required by state and federal compliance laws while advising on best practices for other employee-related matters. The Breakfast Series is the latest in a string of events dedicated to providing clients with interactive learning experiences focused on helping businesses manage their HR needs efficiently and cost-effectively.

Kicking off on O‘ahu at the Mid-Pacific Country Club in Kailua, the Breakfast Series will take place in November and December across Hawai‘i Island, O‘ahu, and Maui. Each event will run from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. For a full list of locations, or to register for an event, visit https://info.proservice.com/.

The Breakfast on the Big Island will take place on Nov. 29, 2018, at the Executive Networking Center in Hilo.