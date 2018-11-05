UPDATE: Man Dies After Falling Off Cliff

HFD REPORT: The Hawai‘i County Fire Department responded to the shoreline cliffs on Beach Road off Paradise Drive around 9 p.m. to a report of a male is his 30’s that had fell off the cliff in the area.

Upon arrival, the male party was seen floating in the ocean face down. Later the victims body was seen briefly under the surface of the water.

Due to large ocean waves, the victims body could not be recovered during the initial response at night.

Hawai‘i Fire Department Chopper one, a rescue boat and a ocean safety jet ski are attempting to relocate the victim and recover the body.

HPD REPORT: A 50-year-old man fell into the waters at the end of Beach Road in the Hawaiian Beaches area of the Puna District over the weekend and is missing.

Hawaiʻi Police and Hawaiʻi Fire responded to the area of Beach Road, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at about 8:54 p.m., on a report of a man that fell into the ocean. The man was with a group of about five other people when the incident occurred.

HFD was not successful in retrieving him due to the high surf and weather conditions that included fifty-foot wave sets and the high cliff area that affected the operation. The area has been secured, and the retrieval efforts will resume later today.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending the investigation, which is being conducted by the Hawai’i Police Investigations Section.