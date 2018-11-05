HPD Searching for Man Wanted in Hilo Robbery

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 21-year-old Hilo man wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Downtown Hilo.

At about 6:40 a.m., patrol officers received a report of a robbery fronting an establishment located on Haili Street between Kamehameha Avenue and Keawe Street. The suspect was said to have struck a 67-year-old male in the head with an unknown object, taking the male’s belongings before fleeing on foot in the Wainaku direction.

Detectives are seeking 21-year-old Elijah Lopez, of no known permanent address. Lopez is described as 5-feet-11, weighing 145 pounds, with brown, medium length hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the downtown Hilo and Kailua Kona areas.

The victim was treated at Hilo Medical center and released in good condition.

Police ask anyone with any information about this case to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Detective Jesse Kerr at (808) 961-2379. Jesse.kerr@hawaiicounty.gov