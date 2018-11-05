Foundation Donates $25K to Boys & Girls Club

Boys & Girls Club of the Big Island (BGCBI) currently provides daily, healthy meals after school to Hilo youth members. For many, it will be the last meal they have for the day. BGCBI says mahalo nui to Dr. and Mrs. Richard Robbins, representing the Max and Yetta Karasik Family Foundation, for supporting BGCBI’s efforts to expand this essential Nutritional Support Program to our sites in Keaʻau, Pāhoa, Pāhala, Ocean View and Kealakehe.

BGCBI provides services to families who need us the most. One in five of Hawai‘i Island children live in poverty. 20% of BGCBI participants come from households with an income of $10,000 or less. 95% of the youth we serve are from underrepresented minority populations. 58% are Native Hawaiian. BGCBI provides vital afterschool care to many youth who would otherwise be left unattended for only $10 per child annually.

It is through the generosity of community-minded organizations such as The Max and Yetta Karasik Family Foundation that our Island youth will have greater access to the supplemental nutrition and positive programming they need to succeed. The estimated annual cost to provide a healthy meal to all our youth at all our sites is $400,000. If you would like to donate, go online.