Kona Lions Spruce Up Homeless Resource Center

On Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, members of the Kona Lions Club visited The Friendly Place to volunteer in several projects benefiting people experiencing homelessness. Members arrived at 8 a.m. to create gift baskets and welcome cards for families moving into housing, as well as to participate in cleaning, landscaping and beautification projects.

The Friendly Place Resource Center, located at 74-5593 Pawai Place in Kona, offers emergency housing, showers, lockers, phone usage, and other resources for people experiencing homelessness in Kona. The campus is operated by HOPE Services Hawai‘i.

26 Lions Club members and two community helpers were present.

This act of service comes just ahead of National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, which takes place every November, with schools, businesses, and clubs hosting events to raise awareness and funds to end homelessness. HOPE Services will be participating with a series of Open House events, including one at The Friendly Place on Tuesday, Nov. 27, from 3 to 5 p.m.

For more information about the Lions Club, contact Mitch Tam at lionmitch@gmail.com. For more information about HOPE Services, or to volunteer, contact Joycelyn Cabal at volunteer@hopeserviceshawaii.org. For more information on The Friendly Place, visit online.