NHCH Construction Notice, Patients Need to Enter From Front

Patients visiting the Emergency Room at North Hawai‘i Community Hospital will need to enter from the hospital’s front entrance starting Tuesday, Nov. 6. The closure is required during the construction of the hospital’s new Emergency Room.

Signage will be placed throughout the campus to help redirect visitors. For patient convenience, all parking near the front entrance will be designated for patients and visitors only.

Visitors to the Lucy Henriques building will continue to enter through that building.

The new emergency room will consist of 13 rooms including two trauma rooms, as well as two triage rooms and other ancillary space, totaling 12,000 square feet. The new Emergency Room is expected to open in early 2020.