Holiday Dinner & Auction for Hawai‘i Cares Choices

On Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, Hawaiʻi Care Choices will celebrate its 15th annual Holiday Dinner and Auction at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel with guest Chef Clayton Arakawa, Food and Beverage Director of Mauna Lani Bay Hotel and Bungalows.

This sophisticated signature fundraising event has garnered a loyal following from many of the most prominent businesses and organizations throughout East Hawaiʻi, leading to a sold-out house every year.

Funds raised make a profound impact on our ability to care for fellow neighbors, friends, and families as the cost of providing palliative and bereavement services is not currently covered by most health plans, or, as in the case of hospice care, often exceeds the reimbursements received from insurance companies.

Call or email Felisa Kwee, Development and Education Coordinator for additional information at (808) 969-1733 or fkwee@hawaiicarechoices.org.

Tickets are $200 per seat. Click here to purchase tickets.