VIDEO: F-22 Raptor Pilot Talks About Being in Hilo

The Hawai‘i Air National Guard (HIANG) repositioned four F-22 Raptors to the Hilo International Airport on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018.

A public viewing exhibit of the planes was held from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

HIANG is continuing their initiative in conducting logistics capabilities training in case the aircrafts need to be diverted to alternate air fields in the Hawaiian Islands.

Big Island Now (BIN) had the opportunity to speak to one of the pilots of the planes. HIANG policy is not to release the names of their pilots so BIN did not get to address the pilot by name nor can we state who or where this pilot is from. He did state that he had been a pilot for about three years now.

Another viewing exhibit open to the public will happen on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The aircrafts will be located on the ramp on the east end of the terminal.