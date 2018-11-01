HPD Searching for Man Wanted on Warrant & Theft

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in providing the whereabouts of a 63-year-old Pāhoa man wanted for an outstanding arrest warrant and an All Points Bulletin for theft.

George D. Gellepes is described as 5-feet-11, 155 pounds, fair complexion, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police ask anyone with information on this individual to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.