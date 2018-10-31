AD
Former UHH Athletic Director Bill Trumbo Passes Away

By Big Island Now
October 31, 2018, 4:33 PM HST (Updated October 31, 2018, 4:33 PM)
Bill Trumbo. PC: UHH

Former University of Hawai‘i at Hilo Athletic Director Bill Trumbo has passed away at the age of 79.

Trumbo was the director of the Vulcan Athletic Department from 1990 through 2000.

He was a critical component in helping UH Hilo’s transition from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) to NCAA Division II.

His most recent job was the athletic director at Konawaena High School, retiring in 2016.

