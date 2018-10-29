Police Locate Man Wanted on Outstanding Warrants

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department has located a 25-year-old Puna man who was wanted for outstanding warrants.

At 8 a.m., Friday morning, Oct. 26, police arrested and charged Curtis Brown without incident. Brown was apprehended in Pāhoa Village for his two outstanding no bail warrants. Brown was further arrested and charged for Promotion of a Dangerous Drug 3 and Promotion of a Detrimental Drug 3 with bail set at $11,000.

He was taken to the Hilo cellblock pending his initial court appearance on Monday, Oct. 29, in District Court.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.