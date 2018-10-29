‘Breathe Aloha Mural Tour’ Coming to Big Island

808NOVAPE along with Keep It Flowing LLC have partnered for the next few months to design, create and execute a large-scale mural campaign aimed at educating Hawai‘i’s youth of the negative impact of vaping and e-cigarette smoking.

Youth vaping has been declared a “major public health concern” by the Surgeon General as well as an “epidemic” by the Food and Drug Administration. Additionally local research shows more than 25% of Hawai‘i’s high school youth are vaping/smoking e-cigarettes and 42% admit they’ve tried it. The impact of the various misconceptions surrounding vaping as “less harmful,” when compared to smoking cigarettes, has resulted in a new, trendy and perceived as “cool” activity, when in fact these products have been proven to be dangerous for children.

The Breathe Aloha Mural Tour will result in colorful murals painted on Hawai‘i Island, Maui and O‘ahu. The community driven murals will include raising awareness about the health effects of vaping and using e-cigarettes, while showcasing positive messages for the community, beautification of local school campuses and lasting artwork meant to encourage and enlighten Hawai‘i students to live vape-free lifestyles.

Participating schools include:

Kealakehe High School – Nov. 6 (painting begins) and Nov. 16 (mural unveiling)

Baldwin High School – Oct. 31 (painting begins) and Nov. 5 (mural unveiling)

Farrington High School – Nov. 23 (painting begins) and Nov.26 (mural unveiling)

Kealakehe High School Schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Start date for painting mural

Wednesday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Artist painting mural

Friday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Artist painting mural and from 8 to 10 a.m. Invitation for students to collaborate on mural

Friday, Nov. 16:

8:15 to 8:30 a.m. Mural unveiling and blessing Kumu Keala Ching

8:35 to 8:45 a.m. Artist speaks about the mural

8:45 to 9 a.m. Mayor’s proclamation (To Be Confirmed)

9 to 10 a.m. 808 No Vape Prevention Presentation

These dates and locations are open to the public, media are invited to come and capture the beauty, action and student/community/artist collaboration. Proclamations of recognition from the respective island mayors will also be presented on the mural unveiling dates, along with representatives from the state.

For more information visit 808NOVAPE and the Hawai‘i Public Health Institute.

For complete schedule with dates and times visit online.

808NOVAPE is a project of the Hawai‘i Public Health Institute and the Coalition for a Tobacco Free Hawai‘i.

Keep It Flowing LLC is a multimedia design and awareness through art organization.