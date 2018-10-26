Reps Lead Resolution to Recognize Filipino American History Month

Rep. Colleen Hanabusa and Sen. Mazie K. Hirono introduced a bipartisan, bicameral resolution in the U.S. Senate to recognize the month of October as Filipino American History Month. The resolution acknowledges the key role Filipino Americans play in shaping our country.

“In Hawai‘i, we see the many contributions of the Filipino American community every day. They serve our country in uniform and elected office, teach our children in school, and run successful businesses,” Sen. Hirono said. “During my time in public service, I have fought to honor and recognize the contributions of the Filipino Veterans of World War II, and through this resolution Congress has come together on a bipartisan basis to pay tribute to a community that has given so much to our country.”

“Starting with the Sakada, Hawai‘i has long benefitted from the hard work of Filipino Americans. They fought for this country during World War II, many making the ultimate sacrifice,” said Congresswoman Hanabusa. “We owe a lot of our local culture to Filipino contributions. Today, Filipinos are the largest ethnic group in Hawai‘i, and continue to help shape the professional and political landscape. We are honored to recognize and laud the rich history of Filipino American contributions to Hawai‘i and our great nation.”

The Senate resolution is co-sponsored by Sens. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Dean Heller (R-Nev.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

The House resolution is co-sponsored by Representatives Judy Chu (D-CA-27), Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI-2), Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX-18), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-7), Ro Khanna (D-CA-17), Barbara Lee (D-CA-13), Alan S. Lowenthal (D-CA-47), Jerry McNerney (D-CA-9), Grace Napolitano (D-CA-32), Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC-At Large), Scott H. Peters (D-CA-52), Jacky Rosen (D-NV-3), Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan (D-MP-At Large), Robert C. “Bobby” Scott (D-VA-3), Eric Swalwell (D-CA-15), Mike Thompson (D-CA-5), Juan Vargas (D-CA-51) and Frederica S. Wilson (D-FL-24)

Sen. Hirono has long advocated for the Filipino American community. In October 2017, after years of advocacy from Senator Hirono and the Hawai‘i Congressional Delegation, Congress awarded the Congressional Gold Medal to the Filipino Veterans of World War II.

In May 2017, Senator Hirono and Congresswoman Hanabusa introduced the Filipino Veterans Reunification Act, a bill that would expedite the visa process for children of Filipino World War II Veterans so they can be reunified with their families in the United States.