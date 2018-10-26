President & CEO of HTA Stepping Down

Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) President and CEO George D. Szigeti is leaving his position with HTA at the end of October, 2018.

In a letter released on Friday, Oct. 26, Szigeti states:

With October coming to a close, my tenure as President and CEO of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority is also ending.

I joined HTA in May 2015 and have enjoyed the experience of helping HTA to fulfill its mission these past three-and-a-half years. It has been an honor and privilege to serve the interests of Hawai‘i’s tourism industry and the residents who rely on its success.

I am proud of the work HTA has accomplished since coming on board, and how HTA has contributed to the prosperity of our state’s largest industry and leading provider of jobs.

I am grateful to HTA’s board of directors for this wonderful opportunity to lead HTA and the support they have provided to me and the staff. HTA’s board members serve as volunteers and give of their time extensively to help make tourism better for our residents, communities and visitors.

I appreciate all of the support, friendship and aloha that has been offered to me by industry partners and stakeholders statewide.

HTA’s hardworking staff is fully committed to helping tourism realize a brighter future. They have earned and deserve everyone’s aloha for the work they do so others may benefit. I will miss working with them.

My successor will soon be named and I encourage everyone with a stake in tourism to give this person their full support at all times. Our industry is stronger when we collaborate and go forward as one team.

Mahalo and a hui hou!

George D. Szigeti