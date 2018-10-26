‘Ohana Halloween Pā‘ina at Keauhou Shopping Center, Oct. 27

Keauhou Shopping Center’s annual family-friendly Halloween celebration, the ‘Ohana Halloween Pāʻina, returns on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Enter keiki, family and adult costume contests. Register for all three contests from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Enjoy trick-or-treating at participating stores; a keiki fun zone with bouncers, water slides, an obstacle course and more; food and other vendors; our great stores and restaurants and live entertainment including Hawaiʻi’s most popular Motown-inspired group, A Touch of Gold.

Keauhou Shopping Center is helping the American Cancer Society! A Car Giveaway Drawing will be conducted by the American Cancer Society and all funds raised will benefit its mission. Tickets and information will be available at Kona Stories Book Store and the selected winning ticket will receive a previously owned 2006 Ford Fusion generously donated by Big Island of Honda. Check out the car at the ‘Ohana Halloween Pāʻina. The winner will be announced at Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24, at Keauhou Shopping Center.

The shopping center says mahalo to ‘Ohana Halloween Pāʻina sponsors Pacific Media Group, Ke Ola Magazine and HFS Federal Credit Union.