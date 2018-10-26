Lau Ola Marijuana Production Facility Receives ‘Notice to Proceed’

Lau Ola has received the “Notice to Proceed” that allows for growing marijuana at their Hāmākua production facility, from the Hawai‘i Department of Health.

This notice allows for the acquisition and cultivation of cannabis at their state-of-the-art production facility on the Hāmākua Coast. This is a milestone for the company and for the state medical marijuana program.

The company is proud of the quality standards set in the state with the cannabis production facility they constructed from the ground up, and stands behind the time it took to do it right.

“We have gone above and beyond state standards to ensure production of the highest quality cannabis medicine in the Pacific,” said CEO Richard Ha. “Our mission is to become Hawai‘i’s premier medical cannabis provider.”

Lau Ola has taken the mandate set forth by the state’s medical program very seriously. There is an inherent responsibility to operate at a high quality standard when cultivating and producing products that patients consume as medicine. The eight licensees​ exist to provide infrastructure and support to qualifying patients, something that’s been unavailable for over 15 years. For the first time on the island, patients will be able to have access to clean, lab tested, medical grade cannabis at their convenience.

Lau Ola has secured three dispensary locations in Hilo, Kona and Waimea. These retail locations are expected to be operational by the beginning of the new year.

About Lau Ola

ADVERTISEMENT

Lau Ola LLC is a Big Island based medical cannabis provider. There focus is on providing the highest quality cannabis medicine patients can depend on, and healthcare providers can have confidence in their patients consuming. They are dedicated to providing an exceptional patient experience.