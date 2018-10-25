Kea‘au Christmas Parade Accepting Entries

The Kea‘au Community Christmas Parade Committee cordially invites any community groups to participate in this year’s lighted parade.

This year’s theme is “Critter Christmas” and will be happening on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at 5:45 p.m., with participant line up beginning at 4 p.m.

The Grand Marshall of this year’s parade will be Hawaii Island Humane Society Shelter Manager Adam Pereira.

There is no entry fee to participate. Cash prizes ranging from $50 to $250 will be awarded. Request entry forms by emailing Monica Macanas monmac@hawaii.rr.com. Completed forms should be received by Nov. 16. Videos and photos of previous parade are available on the Kea‘au Christmas Parade Facebook page. Since it is a lighted parade, all participants are asked to provide adequate illumination for your group.