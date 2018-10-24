AD
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ohana Halloween Pā‘ina, Oct. 27

By Big Island Now
October 24, 2018, 10:30 AM HST (Updated October 23, 2018, 4:49 PM)
×

Keauhou Shopping Center’s annual family-friendly Halloween celebration, the ‘Ohana Halloween Pāʻina, returns on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Enjoy keiki, family and adult costume contests; trick-or-treating at participating stores; a keiki fun zone with bouncers, water slides, an obstacle course and more; food and other vendors; and live entertainment including Hawaiʻi’s most popular Motown-inspired group, A Touch of Gold.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Ohana Halloween Pāʻina is an annual tradition at Keauhou Shopping Center, welcoming families and visitors for an evening full of fun activities, food and live entertainment. More information online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments