‘Ohana Halloween Pā‘ina, Oct. 27

Keauhou Shopping Center’s annual family-friendly Halloween celebration, the ‘Ohana Halloween Pāʻina, returns on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Enjoy keiki, family and adult costume contests; trick-or-treating at participating stores; a keiki fun zone with bouncers, water slides, an obstacle course and more; food and other vendors; and live entertainment including Hawaiʻi’s most popular Motown-inspired group, A Touch of Gold.

The ‘Ohana Halloween Pāʻina is an annual tradition at Keauhou Shopping Center, welcoming families and visitors for an evening full of fun activities, food and live entertainment. More information online.