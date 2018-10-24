AD
ADVERTISEMENT

County Invites Kids to Create Puppets at Free Program

By Big Island Now
October 24, 2018, 1:50 PM HST (Updated October 24, 2018, 1:50 PM)
×

It’s time to make-believe with puppets as the County of Hawaiʻi Recreation Program is holding a free program for children aged 5–7, at Hale Halawai on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m.

Join county workers in the conference room and read Room on the Broom, and then create puppets to act out the story.

Registration for this free class runs Oct. 24–29, 2018, and you can register by calling (808) 327-3565 or emailing Kelly.hudik@hawaiicounty.gov.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments