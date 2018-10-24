County Invites Kids to Create Puppets at Free Program

It’s time to make-believe with puppets as the County of Hawaiʻi Recreation Program is holding a free program for children aged 5–7, at Hale Halawai on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m.

Join county workers in the conference room and read Room on the Broom, and then create puppets to act out the story.

Registration for this free class runs Oct. 24–29, 2018, and you can register by calling (808) 327-3565 or emailing Kelly.hudik@hawaiicounty.gov.