HPD Searching for Stolen Bonsai Tree

The Hawai‘i Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a stolen bonsai tree.

In August 2018, police initiated a theft investigation on a rare bonsai tree taken from a local nursery in the Puna district. The bonsai shown in the photo is a Brassaia bonsai and was kept and cared for by the owner since 1962.

Police are actively investigating the incident and are asking for public help on any information regarding the theft or help in locating and recovering the bonsai.

Please contact Officer Kaipo Aurello at (808) 965-2716, police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300. Tipsters may be entitled to a reward, tips can be made anonymously.