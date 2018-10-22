Rep. Gabbard Stands With Hotel Workers

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard joined workers of Unite Here Local 5 at the picket line in Waikiki on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, as they fight for a living wage and safe working conditions. Local 5 represents more than 2,700 hotel workers in Hawai‘i who have been on strike since Oct. 8 when contract negotiations reached an impasse. Similar strikes are taking place in cities across the nation.

“While Marriott makes billions of dollars in profits every year, many of their workers in Hawai‘i and across the country are living in poverty—forced to work two or three jobs just to make ends meet due to a high cost of living,” Rep. Gabbard Said. “With a thriving and profitable tourism industry, employers need to recognize and value the hard-working men and women who take care of and serve our guests with aloha and provide them with a great experience. In Hawai‘i, we have the fourth highest rate of residents living in poverty in the country. This is unacceptable. One full-time job should be enough for our working men and women to keep a roof over their heads and provide for their families.”