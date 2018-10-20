October 20, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued October 20 at 3:32AM HST until October 22 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 76. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 69. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 76. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 67. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 62. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Point

Overnight: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 79. North wind around 8 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 8 to 17 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 72. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 75. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Looking Ahead

A weak trade wind flow will gradually strengthen through Sunday night. A disturbance at the upper levels of the atmosphere will lead to some unsettled weather with thunderstorms across mainly the eastern half of the island chain, but especially for the Big Island over the rest of the weekend. Locally strong trades return by Monday and persist through at least the middle of next week. Showers riding in with the trades will be favoring the windward an mountain areas. The frequency of these trade showers will increase overnight, then diminish in the morning.

