Hilton Waikoloa Village Names New Chef of Nui Italian

The Hilton Waikoloa Village has appointed Gino Cipriano as chef of Nui Italian. The restaurant, which opened recently on Sept. 13, 2018, combines family-friendly Italian dishes with the freshest, local ingredients.

Cipriano crafts authentic Italian cuisine at the restaurant and brings more than 25 years of culinary experience from around the world. Cipriano, a native of Italy, spent the start of his career exploring the nuances of Italian cuisine, serving in resorts from Venice and Florence to Taormina and Rome. He continued his career in both Paris and the U.S. at notable resort restaurants in Miami and San Francisco. Most recently, Cipriano served as executive chef of ClubCorp in Marvin, North Carolina. While there, he catered to high profile, sold-out banquets covering a variety of international cuisines, earning a AAA Four Diamond award under his leadership. Prior to this, Cipriano served as the executive sous chef at the Santa Clara Marriott in San Francisco, California. Cipriano and his wife, Claudia, have three children: Eros (29), Angela (16) and Antonina (10).

“We’re thrilled to have Gino onboard at Nui Italian. His background in Italian cuisine brings a brand new dining experience to Waikoloa for locals and visitors alike,” said Simon Amos, hotel manager of Hilton Waikoloa Village. “With Gino’s culinary and leadership skills, we’re confident that Nui Italian will continue to excel.”

At Nui Italian, diners are treated to an authentic, family-friendly experience. This all-new restaurant features a spacious open-air dining area, with the pizza oven serving as a focal point with its decoratively-tiled, open wood-flame oven where kiawe wood-fired pizzas are hand-crafted in full view of guests. In addition, families are invited to great food and company in the indoor lounge, or to enjoy their meal in the light and airy garden area. Nui Italian features chef-inspired pizzas, salads, pastas and signature entrees that are served in both single and family style portions.

For diners visiting the resort, valet parking is complimentary when having dinner at Nui Italian. The restaurant also features a convenient “grab and go” area where visitors can pick up freshly-baked pizzas, side salads and an assortment of gift items. For more information about Nui Italian, visit online.