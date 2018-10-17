‘Hikianalia’ Arrives in Redondo Beach

Hikianalia and her crew arrived into port at 4 p.m. at King Harbor in Redondo Beach, California, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018.

The canoe and crew were escorted into port with jubilant cheers by outrigger canoe paddlers from Lanakila Outrigger Canoe Club, Nahoa Outrigger Canoe Club & Marina Outrigger Canoe Club.

Awaiting Hikianalia’s arrival at the dock was the Tongva Tribe and members of the Redondo Beach area Hawaiian community. Crewmembers and the public were greeted with ceremonial chants and performances from Hula Hālau O Lilinoe of Kumu Annette ‘Olilinoe Ka’io, Kekaiulu Hula Studio of Kumu Kekaimoki Yoshikawa, Hālau O Ka’onohiokala of Kumu Tiana Price and Nonosina Polynesia of Kumu Tiana Liufau.

Layered with many beautiful lei, the crew was met with aloha by a large crowd of paddlers and community members, as well as City of Redondo Beach Mayor Bill Brand and King Harbor Yacht Club Commodore Kelly McMartin.

During the five day stop in Redondo Beach, the crew will host a crew presentation and dockside canoe tours, which will give the public an opportunity to learn about traditional Polynesian voyaging and the mission of the Polynesian Voyaging Society’s Alahula Kai o Maleka Hikianalia California Voyage.

On Oct. 22, Hikianalia is scheduled to depart King Harbor for Catalina island where the crew will visit for a couple days before Continuing to Dana Point. Below is a tentative port schedule for the California Voyage.

Tentative Hikianalia Port Schedule (subject to change):