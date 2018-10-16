New Date for ‘Ōhi‘a Love Fest

The ‘Ōhi‘a Love Fest is a free festival celebrating ‘Ōhi‘a trees and Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death (ROD) education that will be held at ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center in Hilo on Sunday Oct. 21, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival will feature educational displays, entertainment, keiki and adult activities and crafts, games, prizes, face painting, photo booth, demonstrations, story telling and much more!

Access into the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center museum and planetarium shows will be free all day.