16th Annual ‘Ukulele & Slack Key Guitar Festival Coming Soon

Kahilu Theatre is hosting the 16th annual ‘Ukulele and Slack Key Guitar Festival from Nov. 15, through 17, 2018.

A festival like no other in the state, this event will include Jake Shimabukuro, Jeff Peterson, Sonny Lim, Led Ka‘apana, Nathan Awaeau, Mike Ka‘awa and Brittni Paiva. Over the course of three days there will be workshop classes offered in addition to the evening of concerts. Prior to the festival, these musicians will also participate in Kahilu’s Education Outreach Program where they will perform together in local schools across the Big Island to give back to the community and inspire the next generation of ‘ukulele and kī hō‘alu performers.

The festival begins with a Kanikapila concert Thursday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. Audience members are given an opportunity bring a musical instrument from home and join the masters on the Kahilu stage in an all-out jam session during the second half of the performance. Those who chose to bring an instrument from home will also receive a discounted ticket price. Friday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. continues the festivities with the Ho‘olaule‘a concert. The artists will each take the stage individually and in small groups to showcase their favorite songs and one-of-a-kind musical collaborations. Truly capturing the essences of celebration that is Ho‘olaule‘a.

The festival will conclude Saturday, Nov. 17, at 4 p.m. as the musicians say farewell with their Hana Hou concert. Saturday morning several of the musicians will also be teaching workshops at the Kahilu Theatre covering subjects from Slack Key styles, electric ‘ukulele and songwriting.

Tickets are $10 with an instrument and $20 without. Ticket prices for the Ho’olaule’a and Hana Hou

concerts, Nov. 16, and 17, are $65/$45/$25. All tickets can be purchased online, by phone (808) 885-6868 or at the Kahilu Theatre Box Office located at 67-1186 Lindsey Road in Kamuela.