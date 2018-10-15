Toyama to Keynote HIUHBWA Convention

The 64th annual convention of Hawai‘i Island United Hongwanji Buddhist Women’s Association (HIUHBWA) will be held at Puna Hongwanji Mission Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. The convention is hosted by Puna and Na‘alehu BWA.

Keynote speaker is Lois Toyama, statewide president of the federation of Buddhist Women’s Associations in Hawai‘i. Toyama has concentrated on the themes of “Dharma Leadership in Action” and the 2018 Hongwanji theme “Embrace Change—Harmony (Accept Differences).”The theme of the 64th annual HIUHBWA convention is “Harmony.” BWA units from throughout Hawai‘i Island will gather starting at 8 a.m. for registration followed by family services in the temple at 9 a.m. where Toyama will speak. This part of the event is open to the public.

The convention business meetings will be held in the Social Hall from 10:45 a.m. through 2:15 p.m. Featured will be a video message from Bishop Eric Matsumoto, a talk from BWA exchange student Zoe Nakamura, a message from Mayor Harry Kim and a business meeting. Lunch is included. This portion of the convention is by advance reservation only.

For further information, contact your local BWA unit or convention chairwomen Jean Tamashiro (Puna) at (808) 959-3091 or Masako Sakata (Na‘alehu) at (808) 929-9274.