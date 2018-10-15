Surgeons First in Honolulu to Implant iStent Inject

Ophthalmological surgeons Tyrie Jenkins, M.D. and Jeffrey Peterson, M.D., Ph.D. of Jenkins Eye Care were the first in Honolulu to implant iStent inject, which safely lowers intraocular pressure and improves the eye’s natural ability to drain fluid.

The device is implanted during cataract surgery, creating an opportunity to treat glaucoma in patients undergoing cataract surgery.

Approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration in June 2018, the iStent inject involves inserting two tiny surgical-grade titanium implants that create bypasses, or openings, that restore the eye’s natural ability to drain fluid.

The iStent inject is the world’s smallest medical device known to be implanted in the human body. Once inserted, the patient will not be able to see or feel the device. It is the latest innovation in trabecular micro-bypass devices, which have been implanted in hundreds of thousands of eyes all around the world.

“This is a compelling option for cataract patients in our community that are living with glaucoma,” said Dr. Peterson. “Glaucoma is a vision-threatening condition that can lead to blindness if left untreated. The iStent inject is an advanced option that can assist in the management of eye pressure associated with glaucoma, and may also reduce patient’s reliance on glaucoma medications.”

“Adding iStent inject to our suite of offerings was an easy decision for us,” said Dr. Jenkins. “We believe this technology will benefit the patients in our community living with both cataracts and glaucoma.”

Developed by Glaukos, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, the iStent inject is the next-generation of the company’s pioneering iStent. In April 2013, Jenkins Eye Care was first in Hawai‘i to offer the first generation iStent.

For more information on iStent inject, contact Jenkins Eye Care at (808) 591-9911 or online.