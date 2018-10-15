Man Dies in Waikoloa Crash After Supermodel Attempts to Save Life

The Hawai‘i Police Department reports that a 53-year-old Waikoloa man died following a single-vehicle crash Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, on Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway just north of the 85-mile marker in Kailua-Kona.

He has been identified as Michael Shine.

Responding to a 7:15 a.m. call, police determined that a silver 2013 Dodge Caravan being operated by Shine had been traveling northbound on Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway when it veered left crossing over the southbound lane of travel colliding with a guardrail off of the southbound shoulder of the roadway. Shine was transported to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 8:38 am.

Police believe that speed and alcohol were not a factor.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Justin Hooser at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 26th traffic fatality this year compared with 26 at this time last year.

Supermodel Rain Dove and actress Rose McGowan arrived on the scene and attempted to revive Shine.