AD
ADVERTISEMENT

HPD Searching for 16-Year-Old Girl

By Big Island Now
October 15, 2018, 4:15 PM HST (Updated October 15, 2018, 4:32 PM)
×

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Carmen Nozaki who is missing.

Carmen Nozaki. HPD Photo.

She was last seen in Kailua-Kona on, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, wearing a beige romper with floral design, carrying a “Carmel Cabalis” jacket, black slippers and a black and grey backpack.

She is described as 5-feet-8-inches, 170 pounds with a tan complexion, brown eyes and shoulder length black hair.

Police ask anyone who knows her whereabouts to call the departments non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments