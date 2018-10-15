HPD Searching for 16-Year-Old Girl

The Hawaiʻi Island Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Carmen Nozaki who is missing.

She was last seen in Kailua-Kona on, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, wearing a beige romper with floral design, carrying a “Carmel Cabalis” jacket, black slippers and a black and grey backpack.

She is described as 5-feet-8-inches, 170 pounds with a tan complexion, brown eyes and shoulder length black hair.

Police ask anyone who knows her whereabouts to call the departments non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.