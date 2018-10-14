Supermodel & Actress Help Save Accident Victim on Hawai‘i Island

The Hawai‘i Police Department responded to an accident on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway in front of the Four Seasons Hualalai Resort between mile markers 84 and 85 in Ka‘upulehu on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. A man was seriously injured in the accident and nearly lost his life, police officials reported. Supermodel Rain Dove and partner Actress Rose McGowan were on the scene and assisted in saving the life of the person involved in the accident. “I was on the road this morning, where a man got into a car accident and had a heart attack,” said witness Michaela Hopkins. “I helped flag people down and then suddenly a person ran onto the scene who I recognized. This supermodel, Rain Dove, was with her partner, Rose McGowan, who’s also very famous. Rain Dove gave the man CPR and mouth-to-mouth. It was amazing. He stopped breathing and she brought him back to life. I got everyone’s contact information to keep in touch after the incident.”

Dove is @raindovemodel on Instagram with over 280,000 followers. McGowan is @rosemcgowan on Instagram with over 599,000 followers.

“They also were working on the man with another person named Mike,” said Hopkins. “They took turns giving mouth-to-mouth and chest compressions—alternating. It’s incredible to see someone who is on the cover of all these magazines and stuff giving mouth-to-mouth to someone like that.”

Dove stated that the male party was in his 50’s and when they first arrived on the scene, he had no pulse. After doing CPR and chest compressions for about three minutes, the man regained a pulse. Shortly there after, the pulse was lost and they continued CPR and chest compressions and he regained a pulse again. Dove wanted to thank another bystander on the scene named Scott, who also helped with the CPR and compressions. Ambulance and medics arrived on the scene and took the man to a local hospital. ADVERTISEMENT Dove was still feeling the affects of the incident and wants to share that it’s important for people to get their first-aid certification, as many of the onlookers at the scene did not know how to respond. “You never know when people are going to need your help and it was so heartening to see so many people assisting,” said McGowan. “It was an honor to be able to render help when in need.”

Dove and McGowan are vacationing on the Big Island, planning to unwind and do some writing. McGowan comes to the Big Island often.

They did not know if the victim was a participant in the recent IRONMAN Race and they did not compete in the race themselves.