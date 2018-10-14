October 14, 2018 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Sunday October 21: A large northwest swell is expected Tuesday through midweek, that will likely generate advisory-level surf along north and west facing shores late Tuesday through Wednesday. This source will slowly ease through the second half of the week. Another advisory-level south swell is expected late in the week, which will be a long-duration episode, likely holding through next weekend. Surf along east facing shores will slightly increase early in the week as moderate trades return locally.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ground swell with occasional stomach sets. The swell will be coming from the NE in the morning and shift to the NNW during the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Clean in the morning with WSW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

North West

am pm

Surf: Ankle to knee high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high SSW long period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high SSW long period swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with S winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 5-10mph. Glassy conditions are expected for the late day with SE winds less than 5mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT