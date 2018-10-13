Free Ho‘opono Pono Workshop to be Held at UH Hilo

In honor of International Conflict Resolution Day, the public is invited to attend a free workshop on ho‘opono led by Kumu Mahealani Kuamo‘o-Henry, a Hawaiian spirituality teacher and practitioner.

“Hoʻopono Pono Ke Ala: Making Right More Right, the Path” will be held on Friday, Oct. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at UH-Hilo Campus Center Room 301. On-campus parking will be available for free after 4 p.m.

A reception with pūpū will begin at 4:45 p.m. and the evening will start with an introduction on “Hawai‘i Nei: Vision of International Peace” by the Rotary Club Peace Committee.

“To make right more right is to help people release self-limiting thought patterns and emotions and become more connected with their highest selves,” said Kumu Mahealani. “You can’t let the mana‘o (intellect) and pu‘uwai (emotions) run amok; they’re destructive if you don’t train them to become skillful parts of you.”

The workshop will present specific skills for improved interpersonal interactions and opportunities for practice. It will be the third event in the “Kakou: Let’s Work It Out!” workshop series, co-hosted by the County of Hawai‘i Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center, Rotary Club of Hilo, Rotary Club of Hilo Bay, Rotary Club of South Hilo and UH-Hilo.

For more information or to register online, visit www.hawaiimediation.org/events. Registration can also be completed by contacting Al-Qawi Majidah at Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808) 935-7844 ext. 3 or majidah@hawaiimediation.org.