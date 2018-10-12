PHOTOS: IRONMAN Underpants Run & More

On Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, ahead of the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon in Kailua-Kona, the “Underpants Run” was held, while professional athletes gathered for their pre-race press conference.

IRONMAN CEO and President Andrew Messick revealed to the media that the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship would take place in Taupõ, New Zealand, a destination with strong links to the Island of Hawai‘i.