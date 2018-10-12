AD
PHOTOS: IRONMAN Underpants Run & More

By Big Island Now
October 12, 2018, 8:36 AM HST (Updated October 12, 2018, 8:36 AM)
On Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, ahead of the 2018 IRONMAN World Championship brought to you by Amazon in Kailua-Kona, the “Underpants Run” was held, while professional athletes gathered for their pre-race press conference.

IRONMAN CEO and President Andrew Messick revealed to the media that the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship would take place in Taupõ, New Zealand, a destination with strong links to the Island of Hawai‘i.

Over 2,500 triathletes participate in the 21st Annual Underpants Run leading up to the 2018 IRONMAN World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i on Oct. 11, 2018. PC: Donald Miralle for IRONMAN

Triathletes swim the course in Kailua Bay and stop for a coffee leading up to the 2018 IRONMAN World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i on Oct. 11,  2018. PC: Donald Miralle for IRONMAN

Over 2,500 triathletes participate in the 21st Annual Underpants Run while swimmers practice the swim course in Kailua Bay leading up to the 2018 IRONMAN World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i on Oct. 11,  2018. PC: Donald Miralle for IRONMAN

Over 2,500 triathletes participate in the 21st Annual Underpants Run leading up to the 2018 IRONMAN World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i on Oct. 11, 2018. PC: Donald Miralle for IRONMAN

A general view of a Hawaiian performer during the Professional Athlete Press Conference leading up to the 2018 IRONMAN World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i on Oct. 11, 2018. PC: Donald Miralle for IRONMAN

A general view Andrew Messick presenting a paddle to the Taupo Committee for the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship site during the State of IRONMAN Press Conference leading up to the 2018 IRONMAN World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i on Oct. 11, 2018. PC: Donald Miralle for IRONMAN

A general view of 2018 Champions Patrick Lange and Daniella Ryf looking on during the Professional Athlete Press Conference leading up to the 2018 IRONMAN World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i on Oct. 11, 2018. PC: Donald Miralle for IRONMAN

The IRONMAN Ambassador Athletes speak during a press conference leading up to the 2018 IRONMAN World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i on Oct. 11, 2018. PC: Donald Miralle for IRONMAN

The IRONMAN Ambassador Athletes speak during a press conference leading up to the 2018 IRONMAN World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawai‘i on Oct. 11, 2018. PC: Donald Miralle for IRONMAN

