PPVNH Endorses Ige & Green

Gov. David Ige and Lt. Gov. candidate, Dr. Josh Green, have received the endorsement of Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawai‘i (PPVNH) for the 2018 gubernatorial election.

Laurie Field, Hawai‘i State Director for PPVNH said, “Ige and Green have publicly supported

increased access to reproductive health care, comprehensive sex education, LGBTQ and

immigrant rights. We urge supporters of Planned Parenthood across the state to join us in

working to elect Ige and Green as Governor and Lieutenant Governor in 2018.”

“Dr. Green and I am so pleased and grateful for this endorsement from Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawai‘i,” said Gov. Ige. “We are both strong supporters of women and their fight for reproductive health, rights, and freedom and ask our community to stand with us so we may advance educational programs and make it possble for patients to access proper health care services.”

Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest & Hawai‘i is an independent, not-for-profit organization

that engages in legislative, educational and limited electoral activity in Hawai‘i, Alaska, Idaho

and Washington.