October 11, 2018 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued October 11 at 3:48AM HST until October 11 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

Light to moderate trades will hold today, then become light and variable tonight through Saturday as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Increasing moisture combined with a sufficient amount of instability and light winds ahead of this front will translate to warm and muggy conditions with increasing rain chances Friday through Saturday. A few thunderstorms will remain possible along and ahead of the front. A gradual drying trend is expected from west to east as the front advances down the island chain and light to moderate northerly winds fill in. A return of a more typical trade wind pattern is anticipated Tuesday through midweek as high pressure builds north of the state.

