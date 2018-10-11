October 11, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH AND EAST FACING SHORES

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday October 18: A small reinforcement northwest swell is expected to fill in today and hold through Friday. A larger short-period north-northwest swell is expected to fill in late Sunday into Monday as a low pressure system near the Aleutian tracks southeast today through Friday. The current long-period southwest swell is expected to today and gradually decrease through the rest of the week. Additional small to moderate southwest swells are expected over the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will hold through today due to a combo trade wind swell and a declining east swell from former Hurricane Sergio. Looking out into next week, a large north-northwest swell is expected around Tuesday and is expected to reach advisory levels along north and west facing shores.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high E ground swell in the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E 5-10mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with E winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting N 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high SSW long period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with N winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting WNW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high mix of E ground swell and SSW long period swell

Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT