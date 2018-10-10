Papua New Guinea Earthquake, No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i

The USGS reported that a 7.0-magnitude earthquake occurred in the New Britain Region of Papau New Guinea on Oct. 10, 2018, at 10:48 a.m.

Based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawai‘i.

ORIGIN TIME – 1048 AM HST 10 OCT 2018

COORDINATES – 5.9 SOUTH 151.4 EAST

LOCATION – NEW BRITAIN REGION PAPUA NEW GUINEA

MAGNITUDE – 7.0 MOMENT