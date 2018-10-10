October 10, 2018 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST AND SOUTH FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday October 17: The current northwest swell will gradually decline over the next couple of days, with a small reinforcement due Thursday and Friday. A larger short-period north-northwest swell is expected to fill in late Sunday into Monday as a low pressure system near the Aleutian tracks southeast on Friday. A new pulse of long- period south- southwest swell is starting to fill in along south facing shores today. This swell is expected to peak later today into tonight at advisory levels. Additional small to moderate southwest swells are expected through the week. Surf along east facing shores will continue to hold steady today due to a mid to long- period easterly swell from former Hurricane Sergio in the eastern Pacific. This swell will decline on Thursday and Friday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high E ground swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW extra long period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting WSW for the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high SSW long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Head high E ground swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

