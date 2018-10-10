Give Back at Bike For A Kid Event

Identical twin brothers Jon and Chris Thornham came to Kona to make a difference. In May of 2009, while on a quest for more affordable race wheels, the mechanical engineer duo felt there must be an alternative to the expensive, wind tunnel tested, aerodynamically superior wheels.

The necessity gave way to a business plan and over the next 18 months Flo Cycling was developed.

While avid cyclists at heart, the first-time entrepreneurs coupled their passion for riding with a desire to give back to the communities that host these sporting events. This is a mantra shared by the IRONMAN Foundation, so it only made sense that an inevitable partnership would be born.

In October of 2013 on the Road To Kona/Bike For A Kid, they were able to make their first impact locally on the Big Island. Fifty bikes were donated to 50 kids through Path Hawaii.

An enduring tradition was born that has continued for the past five years.

Since the inception of Bike For A Kid, the Thornhams have donated over 500 bikes, in addition to monetary donations and other equipment.

bikes to local keiki, and this year, on the 40th anniversary of the IRONMAN World Championship, the commitment proves to be even stronger.

Their commitment to donate 100 bikes again to local groups—such as Family Support Services, Kahalu‘u Affordable Housing, Lil‘uokalani Trust, Konawaena Compl S W, Keiki O Ka‘ Aina Family Learning Center, The Salvation Army and Kokua Kupuna Project—continues.

This year also saw a partnership develop with Ventum Bikes.

The three organizations have created the additional IRONMAN Village Expo goal of raising $10,000 by 2 p.m. on Oct. 11.

If the goal is reached, an extra 200 bikes will be donated and the monies raised will stay on the Big Island.

In addition to the bikes, the attendees will be treated to Ventum’s Co-founder Jimmy Sweear having his head shaved at 3 p.m. on the stage in IRONMAN Village by the Flo duo and the highest donor over $500.

In total, Flo Cycling has donated 1,512 bikes, with 1% of all sales donated toward purchasing bikes and helmets for children in need.

After this year, they will have donated over 800 bikes to the Big Island alone.

Flo Cycling will continue to be on-hand at The IRONMAN Village through Sunday, Oct. 14, and encourages athletes and residents alike to stop by and help build a bike for some of the amazing kids on the Big Island.