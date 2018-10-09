‘Hamilton’ Star to Perform in 2 KPO Fundraisers

VIDEO: Julius Thomas III – Come With Me

The Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra (KPO) will hold two fundraising concerts featuring Hamilton star Julius Thomas III. These exclusive events will be held on Saturday, Oct, 27, 2018, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Waiki’i Ranch Clubhouse at a Private Estate in Kailua-Kona.

Thomas, originally from Gary, Indiana, is a Broadway veteran, having appeared in the original companies of The Scottsboro Boys, The Gershwin’s Porgy & Bess and as the lead in Motown: The Musical.

He currently appears as Alexander Hamilton in the record-breaking Broadway smash hit Hamilton.

He is also an NAACP Theatre award nominated actor. On television, he has appeared on Modern Family, Odd Mom Out, The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Live With Kelly and Michael. He is also featured vocalist on recordings, including I Am Here (available on iTunes).

Accompanied by local pianist Loren Wilken, Thomas will perform favorite selections from Broadway, crooners and pops, woven together with stories from his life, career and musical inspirations.

The program is expected to include tunes such as Somewhere Over the Rainbow, Fly Me To The Moon, Haven’t Met You Yet and I’ll Be There, in addition to other numbers made famous by Frank Sinatra, Michael Bublé, John Legend, The Jackson 5 and other artists.

All proceeds from the concerts will benefit the Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra and its mission to provide high-quality live orchestral music on Hawai’I Island.

Tickets are $100 and may be purchased online. Patrons will receive complimentary pūpū and beverages.

Seating is limited; these concerts are expected to sell out.

About the Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra

The Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra (KPO) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing live, high-quality orchestral music to audiences on Hawai‘i Island. KPO celebrates and promotes the timeless beauty of classical music, as well as the rich cultural and musical traditions of the Hawaiian people. The orchestra is a charitable organization as described in Section 501(c)(3). Those who wish to contribute to this endeavor, either financially or in other ways, are encouraged to contact the KPO either through its website or at P.O. Box 2597, Kamuela, HI 96743.