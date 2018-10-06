Job Fair & Readiness Workshops

Are you looking for a job? Job seekers are invited to attend a Job Fair and Job Readiness Workshop, sponsored by the American Job Center Hawai‘i.

The Job Readiness Workshop: Assists participants to prepare for the job fair by offering guidance on resume writing, interviewing skills, properly completing an application and instruction on dressing for success. This workshop will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aunty Sally’s Luau Hale.

The Job Fair: Island-wide businesses looking for employees to fill vacancies. Participants should come prepared with resumes and in professional attire, as interviews may be done on site. The fair will be on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Edith Kanaka‘ole Tennis Stadium.

These events are free and open to the public. For more information, call Office of Housing and Community Development at (808) 961-8379.