KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed Nathan Aweau to the KAPA Cafe.

Nathan is a multi-award winning musician and singer. He was formerly a member of the Hoku award-winning groups, Ka’eo and The Ali’i’s. In 2001, his album “E Apo Mai” won “Male Vocalist of the Year”, “Song of the Year” and “Contemporary Hawaiian Album of the Year”. Nathan’s new album Aina Hanau is currently out now.