DOCARE Chief Moves Into Project Support Role

The Chief of the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) since January 2017, Robert Farrell, announced his decision to move into a project support role with reduced hours, effective Friday, Oct. 5, 2018. Prior to assuming the DOCARE leadership role Farrell served as a conservation resource officer on Hawai‘i island beginning in July 2015. Chief Farrell came to DLNR after 23 years of field and leadership service with the California Department of Game and Fish.

During his tenure Farrell instituted numerous programs and initiatives to further professionalize DOCARE as a natural resources law enforcement agency. Some of these include: standardized firearms training for all branches, introduction of the DLNRtip app, funding for and development of the first law enforcement academy for conservation officers, and a Standards of Conduct policy.

“We have been very fortunate to have had Chief Farrell’s leadership at the helm of DOCARE,” said DLNR Chair Suzanne Case. “Chief Farrell has moved DOCARE forward in very positive ways to support our officers’ ability to be highly responsive to natural and cultural resource violations, and to provide them with all the necessary training, tools and equipment to do their jobs as effectively as possible. We truly appreciate all that he has done, and will still do, for DOCARE, and intend to continue the initiatives he introduced under a new yet-to-be named chief.”

Farrell will remain with DOCARE until a permanent replacement is hired to help make sure the upcoming DOCARE law enforcement academy and other critical projects stay on-track.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 8, long-time DOCARE Assistant Chief Jason Redulla assumes the chief’s role on an interim basis.