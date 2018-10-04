The RISE Project Accepting Scholarship Apps

The RISE Project is accepting scholarship applications to be awarded next spring.

The RISE Project is a nonprofit organization committed to helping women overcome adversity and find resilience through education and self-development.

Applications are available on the organization’s website. The submission deadline is Feb. 15, 2019.

A recipient will be selected in March 2019 for a $500 scholarship. Submitted applications will also automatically renew and be considered in the following award year.

“We aim to create a tight-knit community of resilient and empowered women while providing the tools and mentorship to move through challenges in all phases of life,” said Noella Callejo, founder and executive director of The RISE Project. “There are many resources for young women to pursue goals coming out of high school, but many women in later chapters of life are having to redefine themselves while life circumstances are shifting. We want to support these women being forged through adversity and encourage them to not only survive, but thrive—professionally, mentally, emotionally and physically.”

The organization also collaborates with local businesses to host events for women that offer personal development forums.

The board of directors for The RISE Project is formed entirely of women. Most of them were born and raised on the Big Island of Hawai‘i and half of the directors hold doctorate degrees.

For more information about the The RISE Project, to apply or donate go online.