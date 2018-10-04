Pink Out Color Fun Run/Walk & Beautiful Bra Contest

The first annual “Pink Out 5K Color Fun Run/Walk” presented by the American Cancer Society and KBIG-FM, happens on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at Hilo Civic Center/ Ho‘olulu Complex.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a welcome ceremony at 7:50 a.m. followed by a “Beautiful Bra Contest” at 8 a.m.

A Zumba Warm Up will be held at 8:15 a.m. and the Fun Run/Walk starts at 8:30 a.m.

This is the only 5K on the Big Island that will leave you covered from head to toe in pink color and give you a good workout at the same time.

In honor of October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, everyone is encourage “Pink Out” and come wearing all the pink your closet desires.

By participating in the color run you not only have fun but your support allows the American Cancer Society to help people facing the disease today, educate people about how to reduce their risk for breast cancer or detect it early when it’s the easiest to treat, and fund groundbreaking

research into the causes and cures for breast cancer. Visit our health partners at the event to learn more about breast cancer awareness.

This is a family friendly running event for people of all ages and fitness levels to enjoy and participate in.

$30 Register includes entry, color at color stations, refreshments post-run and a pink race bracelet.

Registration is available online.