Pacific Media Group Expands to Kaua‘i, Acquires KONG Radio Group

Pacific Media Group has purchased KONG Radio Group on the island of Kauaʻi from ‘Ohana Broadcast Company LLC—including stations KQNG 93.5 FM, KSHK “Shaka” 103.1 FM, KSRF 95.9 FM, KUAI 570 AM and 104.5 FM translator.

This marks an expanded presence for the locally-owned multi-media company, which already has six radio stations on Maui and another six on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi, as well as multiple digital media products (Maui Now and Big Island Now) and an exclusive contract with the State of Hawaiʻi to provide advertising services for the “Neighbor Island” airports with its subsidiary Hawaiʻi Airport Advertising.

“We are growing our family,” said PMG President and CEO Chuck Bergson. “We’ve been looking at Kauaʻi for over 20 years as a growth opportunity and have had discussions over the years, but it was never quite right, until now.”

“KONG is the number one radio group on island, and we’re pleased with that and are excited about working together with the KONG team,” said Bergson. After meeting with Kauaʻi station employees on Tuesday, he said, “Like us, they believe in Live radio. They have good, strong, passionate people who are committed to the Kauaʻi community and love what they do.”

Terry Gillingham, Regional Vice President and General Manager for the Hawaiʻi Operations of ‘Ohana Broadcast Company said, “It has been a real privilege to work with all the people at the KONG Radio Group. Over the past few years, we have made significant gains and we feel that Pacific Media Group is the right company to take it from here; their operating philosophy is a good match for the people and operations of the Kauaʻi cluster.”

Bergson reflected upon his first visit to Kauaʻi in September of 1992, when the company participated with other Maui community leaders to deliver a $26,000 check to the mayor as part of a Kōkua for Kauaʻi fundraising concert held on Maui featuring the likes of Kris Kristofferson and HAPA. During that visit, it was clear that the community appreciated the service that KONG provided in delivering key communication during and after Hurricane Iniki. “KONG Radio Group dominates the market and a lot of that can be attributed to the dedicated coverage provided by Ron Wiley and the KONG team during Iniki,” said Bergson.

“Listeners have a favorite radio station and a ‘relationship’ with the DJ’s,” said Bergson. “While they may have a favorite TV show(s), people don’t have a favorite television station. With radio, there is an intimate personal relationship and that’s what makes radio great. It all boils down to the people. We are tied and connected to the communities we serve, its Local.”

ADVERTISEMENT

About Pacific Media Group:



Pacific Media Group is a Hawai‘i-based media company with offices in Kahului, Hilo and Kona. PMG owns and operates 12 radio stations, MauiNow.com, BigIslandNow.com, HawaiiAirportAdvertising.com and multiple website, app and digital radio products.

Maui stations include: KPOA 93.5 FM; KLHI “HI92” 92.5 FM; KJKS 99.9 “Kiss” FM; KJMD “Da Jam” 98.3 FM; KNUI Bloomberg 550 AM; and KMVI “ESPN” 900 AM.

Hawaiʻi Island stations include: KAPA 99.1 FM (Kona) and 100.3 FM (Hilo and Kaʻū); The Beat 95.9 FM (Hilo) and 93.9 FM (Kona), KBIG 97.9 FM (Hilo) and 106.1 FM (Kona).