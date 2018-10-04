Fairmont Orchid to Host Local Artist Reception

Fairmont Orchid presents its inaugural Local Artist Reception featuring leading Hawai‘i Island artists, including Vicki Penney-Rohner, Mary Spears, Cyndy Urry and Jeff Barger at Luana Lounge on Thursday, Oct. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m.

This complimentary event is open to the public and will showcase unique works of art, light refreshments and live music from Hawaiian slack key guitar artist David Gomes. Guests are invited to interact with local artists and make purchases of original art.

Featured artists include:

Vicki Penney-Rohner Fairmont Orchid’s artist-in-residence has lived on Hawai‘i Island for 30 years and studied art throughout Europe. Her mediums of choice are soft pastels and oils. Her work has won numerous awards in juried shows both locally and nationally over the last two decades. She teaches weekly art classes at Fairmont Orchid.

Mary Spears A resident of Hawai‘i since 1989, her work has been featured in numerous shows throughout the state. Her painting style is ala prima (working wet-on-wet) and her artwork is in private and public collections including the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Chicago Lighthouse and Kaiser Permanente.

Cyndy Urry A full-time multimedia artist residing in Kona, her works in oil employ a layering of color and glazes to create realism and her acrylics have a foundation in abstract pouring methods with realistic subjects.

Jeff Barger Specializing in oils and multimedia, he is passionate about creating profound works of art under the recurring tutelage of Edwin Kayton, a nationally recognized master. He views art as a legacy-building endeavor meant to transcend time and his goal is to reach people on an interpersonal level through his art.

Fairmont Orchid is located at 1 North Kaniku Drive in Waimea.

About Fairmont Orchid

Located on 32 oceanfront acres along the pristine Kohala Coast of Hawai‘i Island, Fairmont Orchid is a 540 room, AAA Four Diamond luxury beachfront resort. This distinctive resort is complete with five highly acclaimed restaurants, the full service Spa Without Walls, a 10,000-square-foot pool, championship tennis courts, the 36-hole Francis H. Ii Brown Golf Course and year-round children’s program, all surrounded by ancient Hawaiian fish ponds and shelter caves, the historic Puako Petroglyph Preserve and the rich cultural heritage of aloha. Learn more at fairmont.com/orchid.