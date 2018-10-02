October 02, 2018 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light north wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 79. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A weak high pressure ridge lingers north of the islands and Hurricane Walaka remains far to the southwest of the state drifting north. Light east to southeast winds are forecast with daytime sea breezes lasting into the weekend. Expect warm and humid conditions with only isolated to scattered shower activity for the next few days. The high pressure ridge will build back in north of the state on Sunday, with a return to trade winds as a low pressure area northwest of the islands lifts northward.

