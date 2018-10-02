Hawai‘i Island Drive-Thru Voter Registration Oct. 6, 9

The Office of Elections and County Clerks will conduct drive-through voter registration at various locations statewide.

Individuals may visit any of the following locations where election officials will be on hand to assist voters in registering from the convenience of their vehicle. Voters who have moved or changed their name since the last election will need to update their registration. Voters may also drop off completed applications to these locations.

Hawai‘i Island

Bayfront (Hilo), Walmart (Kona) and Malama Market (Pāhoa)

Oct. 6 and 9, 2018

9 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Maui

Kahului Shopping Center

Oct. 9 only

8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Kaua‘i

Office of County Clerk, Elections Division

Oct. 8 and 9

8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

O‘ahu

Hawai‘i State Capitol (front of the capitol facing Beretania Street)

Oct. 8 and 9

8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

To be eligible to register to vote, you must be a U.S. Citizen, a Hawai‘i resident and at least 18 years of age. Hawai‘i law allows for voter pre-registration at 16 years of age; however, the individual must be 18 years of age to vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Voter Registration Forms are also available at the following locations:

U.S. Post Offices

Public Libraries

Office of Elections website

City/County Clerk’s Offices

Most State Agencies

Voters can also register online, by mail, or at the Clerk’s Office by Oct. 9. Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. to register to vote in the General Election. Mailed applications will be accepted if postmarked by Oct. 9. Additionally, voters registered by Oct. 9 are eligible to request a mail ballot.

Individuals who miss the Oct. 9 deadline can still register and vote at an Early Walk in Voting site within their county from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3 and on Election Day at their assigned polling place. However, they may experience increased wait times at the polls as they will be required to complete a Registration Affidavit and confirm they are at the correct polling place. These extra steps ensure the integrity of the voter registration rolls and the election.

The General Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. For additional information on the 2018 elections, visit elections.hawaii.gov or call (808) 453-VOTE (8683).